Charles Poole

Poole, Charles Eugene



Age 91, formerly of Xenia, passed away on Saturday, December 20, 2025. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Edward and Agnes (Schobelock) Poole. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Edward "Bud" (Joanne), George (Bonnie), and Harold Poole, and his sister, Norma Jean (Buck) Hertenstein. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Poole; daughter, Tina (David) Ruble; son, David (Crystal) Poole; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Madison Ruble, and Alexa and Adia Poole; and nieces and nephews, Teresa Cox, Bruce Hertenstein, Terry Poole, and Lora Poole. Charles graduated from Unioto High School in Chillicothe and went on to Miami University, where he earned his bachelor's degree, and later Xavier University, where he earned his master's degree. He taught science, health, and PE and was a baseball and basketball coach at Eaton High School and Waynesville High School. Later he became a guidance counselor at Warner Junior High School in Xenia from where he retired in 1993. Charles loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking care of his and Betty's seven acres in Xenia. In later years, he enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and taking walks in nature. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, 3377 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio, with Pastor Andy Gerhart officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 27. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



