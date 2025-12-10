Charles Peal

Peal, Charles E.



Charles (Charlie) Eugene Peal, 69, departed this life and slipped peacefully into eternal rest in God's care on December 1, 2025. He was born on February 3, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, a son of Clinton E. Peal Sr and Joanne M. (Sanford) Peal. Charlie was a member of the Second Baptist Church. Charlie was a Graduate of South High School class of 1974. He then furthered his education at Garden City Community College and graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor's degree. Charlie was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of his life, Dione Renee' (Thomas) Peal. To his union Ashley Renee' and Linsey Nicole were born. Charlie leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife of 41 years, Dione Renee' (Thomas) Peal; one daughter, Lindsey Nicole Peal; two grandchildren, John C. Hill II and Ja'Khiya R. Hill; brother, Darryl A. Peal; sister, Judith Peal; brother-in-law, Eric W. (Marchelle )Thomas, Sr; sisters-in-law, Andrea E. Mitchell, Sharon (Baker) Peal and Regina Peal; two aunts, Peggy Searcy and Claret M. Belle; father-in-law, Arthur L. Thomas; nephews, Clinton E. Peal II, Randall Peal, Eric W. Thomas Jr. the son he never had, and John C. Hill, son in love, Vaughn A. Stephens; nieces, Rachell Peal, Alicia Ayers, E'Chelle Stephens, Erica M. Thomas and LaNitra Thomas; special cousins, Douglas Worthington, Surely Worthington, Jeff Peal, Kimberly Flournoy, Kimberly Sanford, Geneva Sanford, Lori Sanford, and Walter Sanford, Jr.; honorary sister, Jennifer Johnson; special family friends, Cheretta Franklin and Zuri Barton "NaNa". Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton E. Peal Sr. and Joanne M. (Sanford) Peal, his daughter, Ashley R. Peal; brother Edward Lamar Peal; mother-in-law, Marjorie L. Thomas; uncles, Walter, David, Joe, and Johnny Stanford; aunt, Jenny Worthington; brother-in-law Scott L. Thomas and mother-in-law Anita Thomas. Visitation is Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Mulberry St. entrance. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



