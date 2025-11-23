Charles McCloskey

McCloskey, Charles Thomas "Mac"



Age 93, of Centerville, passed away at home on Friday, November 7th, 2025. He was born on July 28, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to Charles and Louise McCloskey. Charles, known to most as "Mac", was guided by his deep and steady Catholic faith. He found joy in tirelessly serving others and putting their needs before his own. He began working at an early age at the family business, The McCloskey Brothers Dairy, where he learned the value of family, hard work, responsibility, and pride in a job well done - qualities that defined him throughout his life. After the family sold the dairy, he began working for General Motors, applying the same unparalleled work ethic until he retired. He served his country with honor in the Army, and earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton. Mac had an extraordinary gift for fixing and building, with a strength and stamina that made hard work seem effortless. He took quiet pride in helping others, whether repairing, constructing, or lifting what others could not. One of his proudest accomplishments was the family's vacation home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, which he built into a warm and welcoming retreat alongside his family, a lasting symbol of his vision for a place where loved ones could work, laugh, and make memories together. Always the family's rock, he eagerly took on any project and still found time to cheer on UD basketball and share meals with family and friends. Mac's extended family and many friends loved being around him and cherished his one-of-a-kind sense of humor. He had a gift for connecting with people and drawing out laughter simply by being himself. Mac was preceded in death by his loving wife and soulmate of 61 years, Mary Eileen McCloskey, grandson, Ryan Beaty, and son-in-law, William Eisenhauer. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy (Gene) Beaty and Jan (Jim Stephenson) Eisenhauer; his sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas (Tnle) and Mike (Stacey); sisters and brother-in-law, Dorie Harleman and Sharon (Mike) Herbert; twelve grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Dede" or "Papa Mac": Heather (Adam), Lindsey (Sam), William (Kelly), Matthew, Andrew (Holly), Clippr (Taylor), Beket, Lily, Max, Kyle (Aubrey), Katie, and Kara (Bryce); and four great-grandchildren, Brenna, John, Margaret, and Mohan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 on December 1st, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Centerville. The family will receive friends prior to Mass at the church starting at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the church, or online donations may be made at https://dogood.t2t.org/campaign/in-memory-of-charles-thomas-mccloskey-mac/c746060. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING is serving his family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared on Mac's tribute page at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com