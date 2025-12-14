Charles Love

Photo of Charles Love

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Charles Love
Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

Love, Charles

Age 96, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 19, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Dorothy Hastings
2
Marjorie Dell
3
Gina Fulcher
4
Duaine Couch
5
Jeffrey Cox