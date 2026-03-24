Charles Gorman

Gorman, Charles T. "Terry"



GORMAN, CHARLES T. "Terry" age 75, passed away Sunday March 22, 2026 in Dayton. He was born February 25, 1951 in Dayton, OH to the late John and Katheryn Gorman. He went to Precious Blood Grade School and graduated from Chaminade High School in 1969. Graduated from Providence College in 1973. Terry worked at Shawen Acres and retired from the family business John M. Gorman Company. He was a member of several VFW's, American Legion and The Irish Club. Terry is survived by his loving wife and best friend Kim Gorman (Collins); mother in-law Jerry Collins; siblings Mike (Judy), Patty (Phil) Paiser, Tim (Barbara), Denny (Janie) and Bridget (John) Melanson; siblings-in law Steve Collins, Carrie (Dave) Scheiding, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his niece Jill Gorman; father in-law Carl Collins and brother in-law Dave Collins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM Friday March 27, 2026 at Precious Blood Catholic Church 4961 Salem Ave Dayton, OH 45416. Burial immediately following at Royal Oak Cemetery, Brookville, OH. The family will receive friends 4-7PM Thursday, March 26, 2026 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chaminade Julienne High School in Terry's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



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