Charles Gilliland

Gilliland, Charles G. "Chuck"



Charles G. "Chuck" Gilliland, 55, of Urbana, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday morning, November 3, 2025. He was born in Springfield on November 4, 1969, the son of Glenna (Gilliland) and Russell Streeter. Chuck was a driver for P.O.D.S. and Bell Nursery. He was a member of the Jaycees for over 40 years. He is survived by his mother, Glenna Streeter; life-partner, Dorothy Frevert; sister, Rebecca (Rodney) Rucker; half-siblings, Joseph, Dwight, William and Buffy Jo; best friends, Jason Steinhauer; aunts, Sue (John) Derosa and Joyce Dennis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and half-brother, Richard. Chuck's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com