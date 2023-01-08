CHARLES, Geraldine Ruth



Age 98, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. Geraldine retired from Dietetic Services at the Dayton Veterans Administration. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Lamar Charles Sr.; parents, John and Katie Johnson; 5 brothers and 6 sisters. Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Cheryl D. Smith Williams of Dayton; son, Richard L. Charles Jr. (Sheila McGuire) of Dayton; grandchildren, James, Sean, Jason, Regina and Richelle; 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 PM, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Vanetta Bellows officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12 Noon until service time.

