Charles Coates

Coates, Charles Ronald



Charles R. Coates, 87, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.



Service will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service, which will be at 1:00 pm, followed by Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. wwwthechapelofpeace.



