Charles Blizard

Blizard, Charles Wood "Chuck"



Charles Wood "Chuck" Blizard, 81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2025, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He is survived by his son Christopher (Chaundra) Blizard; step-daughter Mary Lou (Beth) Swigert; step-son Mark Cafeo; favorite grandson Lance Bartee; sisters Carol (Blizard) Shaw and Cynthia Blizard of Columbus; niece Tracey (Shaw) Walters; great-nephews Tucker and Trent Walters; and his cousin and friend, Cherri Newel, of Louisville, Kentucky. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, and Reba Blizard; his wife, Susan (Anway) Blizard; and his stepson, Michael Cafeo. Chuck was a caring, hardworking man who dedicated more than 30 years to International Motors, where he took pride in both his work and his community. He was a proud UAW Local 402 retiree and rarely missed a union meeting or social event. He also worked more than 20 years for the Springfield News-Sun. A Vietnam veteran, Chuck served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, working as a jet engine mechanic. He remained a steadfast supporter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and valued the camaraderie he found there. Chuck loved sports and was an avid fan of THE Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed attending local Wittenberg University and Northeastern High School football and basketball games. Monthly trips to the casino were another favorite pastime and was known to be quite lucky from time to time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County Veterans Service Office, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45502. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home (1002 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505), followed by a service honoring Chuck's life beginning at 2:00 p.m. The family would be honored by your presence and welcomes all who knew Chuck to join them in celebrating his life and legacy. He will be laid to rest with full military honors on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Dayton National Cemetery (4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428). The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the ICU team at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Their extraordinary skill, compassion, and willingness to engage in honest, timely conversations provided comfort and clarity during an unimaginably difficult time. Their professionalism and dedication made a profound difference, and the family will forever remain grateful for the care they provided Charles.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com