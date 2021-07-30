CHARD, Brian Adam



Brian Adam Chard, age 59, died at home July 28th, 2021. Brian graduated from Northwest High School and was an auto body technician for 40 years working for The Carriage Shop, and later M&G Body Shop. Brian is survived by his mother Janet Granger, his wife, Jennifer (Arnold), son Alex Thomas (Natalie), sisters Arlene Kauffman, and Sharon Chard (Tim Brown), and brother Mike Chard (Leighton).



Jenny's children Sydney Eschenbrenner (Craig Weichert), Morgan Eschenbrenner (Logan Brown), Kyle Eschenbrenner and Eric Eschenbrenner. Grandchildren Sophie and Brier Chard and Indiana Brown. Brian is also survived by many nieces and nephews and special friends. Brian enjoyed riding his Harley, spending time on the beach in Mexico, at his condo in Florida, and spending time with his grandkids. Brian was a generous friend and always had time to help whenever needed. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 7th , 12-4 at 6879 Longview Dr., Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at



