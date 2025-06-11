Chapman, Burnice Wills



Burnice Wills Chapman, born June 20, 1925, departed this earth on Tuesday June 3, 2025. Born in L&N Junction, Ky., she settled and raised her family in Wilberforce Ohio after marrying Dr. Ames W. Chapman. She enjoyed a career teaching in the Xenia City School system until her retirement in 1983. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church, Xenia. Burnice leaves to cherish her memory, sons Edward and Gary (Faith); three grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. In honoring her wishes, the Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday June 14, 2025, at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia. Immediately following, there will be a Celebration of Life Repast at Zion Baptist Church, Xenia. All are welcome to join the family.



