Chandler, Jack



Jack Chandler, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Lebanon, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Huff (Hope) and Oval Philip Chandler as well as his sister, Bonnie Jean Chandler. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Debbie Chandler; daughters Stacey Kinner (Seither), Heather (Luke) Wood and Allison (Dennis) Gibbs; five grandchildren Max Kinner, Reese Wood, Bryce Wood, Davis Gibbs and Campbell Gibbs. He was a lifelong street rod enthusiast and leaves behind a legacy of creativity and engineering prowess in the countless custom vehicles he designed and constructed. Jack's builds have been featured in Hot Rod Magazine, Motor Trend Magazine and Goodguys Magazine. In addition to street rods, Jack and his wife Debbie shared a passion for traveling and enjoyed many years crisscrossing the U.S. in their RV. Jack also served four years as an Army Reservist in Springfield, Ohio. A memorial gathering will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 10:00am-11:00am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00am. Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Chandler family.





