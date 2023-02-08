CHAMBERLAIN, Charles



Charles Chamberlain, age 97, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born October 20, 1925, in Estill County, Kentucky, the son of the late Francis Marion Chamberlain and Margaret Ann (Webb) Chamberlain. He was married to Verda (Estes) Chamberlain and she preceded him in death in 2011. Mr. Chamberlain worked as a welder for many years at Mosler Safe Company in Hamilton. He was very active in Four Square Pentecostal Church in Hamilton. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. He is survived by four sons Charles (Debbie) Chamberlain, James Chamberlain, Joe Chamberlain, and Richard Chamberlain; twelve grandchildren; twenty nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and one sister Retha (the late Raymond) Alcorn. Mr. Chamberlain was also preceded in death by two daughters Sue Sandlin and Janet Baker, three grandchildren and his siblings Lilly Mae Miller, Addey Miller, Gracie Cox, Elsie Marie Henry, David Chamberlain, and Lucy Blevins. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Earl David Charles, officiating. Burial to follow in Beechwood Cemetery.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com