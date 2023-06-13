Chalk, Wanda F.



Wanda F. Chalk, 84, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 9, 1939 in Huntington, WV, the daughter of Edward and Etta LeGrande. On December 28, 1956 she married her husband of 66 years, David L. Chalk. Wanda was a proud homemaker and was fiercely devoted to her children. She enjoyed walking with her best friend Emma Humanic, vacationing with family, cooking, garage sales, and watching her children play sports. She was a life long member of Redeemer Church in Hamilton, Ohio. Wanda will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, David L. Chalk; her four children, David B. (Linda) Chalk of Loveland, Greg Chalk of Albuquerque, Lisa Chalk-Mason of Middletown and Mike (Sheila) Chalk of Monroe; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Nicole Thomas officiating. Private interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or online at donations@michaeljfox.org. Please visit WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com to share memories and condolences.

