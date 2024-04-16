Chadwell, James E. "Jim"



Chadwell, James "Jim" E. age 80 of Springfield, took his last breath here on earth Friday, April 12th, 2024 in his home. He was born on March 12th, 1944 in Harrogate, Tennessee, to Kinard and EllaMae (Brooks) Chadwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Cody Chadwell-Kelly, his sister Sue Crumley, and brother in law Danny Conner. James leaves behind to mourn his passing, loving wife of 57 years, Wilma Chadwell, daughters Michelle (Dexter) Talcott, Raelynn Mercer, and April (Mike) McClain, 6 grandchildren, Bailey (Kody), Shayla, Peyton (Holden), Tawnee (Aaron), Memphis, Bentley, and best fishing buddy, Mike Huff. James retired from Navistar in 1999 after 30+ years as union steward. He was an avid fisherman and Buckeyes fan. Most of all, James enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 from 11:00am, his funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Pastor Victoria Case officiating. James will be entombed following the funeral at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of James to the American Heart Association. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



