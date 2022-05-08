CHADBOURNE, Lynn

springfield-news-sun logo
Age 76, of Miamisburg, went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2022. The family will receive friends from 4:00PM–6:00PM on Wednesday, May 11, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 North Main Street, Centerville, Ohio. The Burial services will be at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 12 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4100 Third Street with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Shriner Hospital for Children, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Full obituary and condolences can be found at www.routsong.com

