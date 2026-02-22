Cecil Burns Sr.

Age 75, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 16, 2026. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, February 27, 2026, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

