CAULFIELD, Daniel P.



Age 83, passed away peacefully at Walnut Creek Suites on December 29, 2022, after a four year long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joanne, who he always called "the love of my life"; sons Jeff and Chuck; daughters Michele and Vicki; sisters Catherine, Dolores and Trudy. He loved his 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, his dog Pepper 2, and many relatives and friends. Dan graduated from Chaminade High School, served two years in the Army and worked at UPS for 34 years before enjoying his retirement. He was a dedicated Notre Dame football fan his entire life. A 'Celebration of Life' is planned for January 29, 2023. See www.westbrockfuneralhome.com for details. Our family is grateful to Walnut Creek and Ohio Valley Hospice for their care. We know that Dan is finally at peace. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery at a later date.

