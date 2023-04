Caudill, Nancy



Nancy Lee (Stacy) Caudill, 70, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7pm, on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the funeral home