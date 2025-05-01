Cattran, James H.

Cattran, Pastor James H.



Pastor James H. Cattran age 86 of Hamilton passed away Saturday April 26, 2025. He was born July 13, 1938 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of the late Orrie Cattran and Dorothy (Alvis) Cattran. On August 1, 1964 in Kingston, Michigan he married Marilyn (Everett) Cattran and she preceded him in death on December 21, 2020. Rev. Cattran was raised in Lancaster, Ohio and attended Asbury College and the Methodist Theological Seminary in Delaware, Ohio. He was a pastor for 40 years, serving churches in the Columbus region, Ottawa County, and the Cincinnati region. He loved music and was a great musician. He was devoted to his family and faith and enjoyed traveling the United States. Rev. Cattran is survived by two sons Jeff (Debbie) Cattran and Aric (Jennie) Cattran; grandchildren Michaela Cattran and Jacob Cattran, and one brother William (the late Rita) Cattran. He was also preceded in death by his brother David Cattran, sister Joann Scott, brother-in-law William Everett, and nephew Steven Klein. Visitation on Tuesday May 6, 2025 at the Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 681 Mt. Moriah Drive, Cincinnati from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



