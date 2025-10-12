Catherine Luttrell

Luttrell, Catherine Elaine



Catherine Elaine Luttrell, a cherished daughter, beloved mother, and devoted friend, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2025, in Xenia, Ohio. She was born on August 19, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, and spent her life embodying the virtues of kindness and generosity. Catherine pursued her education with passion attending Xenia High School, receiving her diploma in 1967 and then going on to graduate from Antioch College in 1993 with a degree in humanities. Her commitment to lifelong learning was evident throughout her career in accounting at Dayton Power and Light, where she dedicated many years of her life until her retirement in 2014. Catherine's true pride and joy came from her family. She was deeply devoted to her son, Andrew Luttrell, and her extended family, which included her sister, Vicki Newton, and her beloved nephew, Brian Huss, along with his spouse Maria and their sons, Kaleb and Zachary. She also held dear her niece, Amy Howard, husband Kenny and their family, including her children Kyndall, Tucker, and Albreckt. Catherine was known for her love of cooking and baking, particularly when it came to preparing meals for family gatherings. These occasions were marked by warmth and laughter, reflecting her generous spirit and the deep connections she cultivated with those she held dear. Catherine is also remembered by her close friends, including Missy Leach and her children, Christina, Taylor, and Dalton "Big D," who cherished the moments shared with her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Barbara Woolard, and her close friend, Jason Leach, who will forever be remembered alongside her in fond remembrance. As we reflect on Catherine's life, we celebrate her contributions to her family and community, her unwavering kindness, and the joy she brought to all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved and nurtured, a lasting legacy of compassion and strength.



