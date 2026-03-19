Lumpp, Catherine



Lumpp, Catherine, age 88 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Lumpp Jr., in 2010. She was also preceded by her parents, Harry and Margaret Casewell. She is survived by six children: Margaret "Peggy" Bell (Joe Wilson), Marcella "Marcie" Lumpp (Carrie Morris), Mary "Bess" John (Peter), Charles "Charlie" Lumpp, Catherine "Trina" Bolam (Brian) and Martha "Marti" Bissell (Bob). Fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive her, as does a sister, Jane Ann Roush. Cathy was well-travelled and loved to watch birds. She was active in the Mary Help of Christians Choir and retired from Sinclair Community College as a computer operator. Visitation will be held at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home on Monday evening, March 23 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 10 AM. Interment following the Mass will be in Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mary Help of Christians- St. Vincent DePaul in Catherine's memory.



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