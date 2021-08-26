CASTLE, James



James Thomas Castle, 92, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Dayton VA Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born March 5, 1929, in Hannah, Kentucky, he was a son of the late James L. and Florence (Skaggs) Castle. Mr. Castle was a proud veteran of the Korean War serving with the US Army from 1948 - 1952 and was attached to the 25th Division, 65th Combat Engineers. He



received the Purple Heart Medal, the KSO Medal with one battle star and the Good Conduct Medal, Before and after his time in the military, he worked at Frigidaire in Dayton for a total of 30 years, retiring at age 48. He volunteered for over 1700 hours at the Dayton VA. A member of the American



Legion; the DAV; had served on the committee for the



construction of the Korean War Memorial in Dayton; was a Deputy Representative for the Korean War Veterans;



refurbished old wheelchairs from the Dayton VA to be reused; was a Kentucky Colonel; and a member of the New Lebanon First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death on June 9, 2019, by beloved wife Lena (Sparks) Castle; son James T. Castle; and brothers Lloyd, Homer, Oka Jay and Delmus Castle.



Survived by daughters Linda Sue Juliano and husband Robert of Eaton and Deborah Sue Castle of Urbana, OH; sons Lloyd Ronald Castle and wife Rong of Newnan, GA, and Floyd



Donald Castle and wife Kathy of Cyprus, TX; grandchildren David (Kendra) Ingram, Angela Ingram, Matthew (Catherine) Ingram, Heather (Chaz) Dudas, Ashley (Cody) Nusbaum,



James (Kimberly) Castle, Floyd Castle, Shane Castle, Jeremy



Thompson and Destiny Thompson; great-grandchildren



Phoenix Ingram, Andruw Ingram, Clark Ingram, Jacob Ingram, Wes Dudas, Alex Hunter, Alea Hunter, Lilly Nusbaum and Anna Castle.



Friends may call on the family from 12:00 - 2:00 PM, Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral



Center, 3377 US Rt. 35 E., West Alexandria, OH. Funeral



services will begin at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Carter



presiding. Military Honors provided at the graveside by the Preble County Honor Guard. Entombment Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Operation Finally Home.

