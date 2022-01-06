CASTLE, Carlarita Ann Phyllis Wetz, "Carla"



Age 85, of Kettering, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. She was an only child, but she grew up with her cousins, her mother, her grandmother and her aunts and uncles in a large tight knit family. Carla graduated from St. Agnes Elementary School and then was a 1955 graduate of Julienne High School, where she enjoyed performing as a ballerina in the high school plays and productions. Carla loved all kinds of dance



including ballet and tap dancing and would frequent the local dance venues. She was a natural health and exercise enthusiast, she loved the sunshine and loved to tan, she also worked as a fitness instructor. She learned special skills from Adventures in Movement (AIM) to be equipped and enhance her care for her daughter Julie Maria. Carla was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Donald J. Castle, and her daughter, Kathy J. Blair. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Shank, Jeffrey Castle, Gary Castle, Julie Maria Castle, and Gregory Castle; 19 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren on the way; and numerous cousins and other family members. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Saturday, January 8th at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 4-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. To accommodate those unable to attend Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church you are able to stream the Mass online at www.StCharles-Kettering.Org



beginning at 9:50am on Saturday, January 8th, 2022.

