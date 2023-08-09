Cassidy, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Cassidy, age 86, of Kettering, OH passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Suites of Walnut Creek after dealing with complications from Breast Cancer. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 26, 1937, daughter of the late Glenn and Mary Ruth Waggoner. She is survived by her son, Kevin and his wife Rika and her daughter Kelley and husband, Doug. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; Adam (Maddie), Caitlin, Sean, Rachel (Jake), Brian, Meghan (Austin) and Grant; 1 sister, Karen; 1 brother in law, 2 sisters in law and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerry. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, WV before attending and graduating St. Joseph School of Nursing in Parkersburg, WV. She married Gerry Cassidy on August 12, 1961 in Belpre, OH. She worked as a RN for over 40 years in the Dayton area for several private practices. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church since 1975. She volunteered at Hospice of Dayton for 20+ years. Additionally, she volunteered as a Eucharistic minister at Walnut Creek. She will be remembered as a woman who devoted herself to the service of others. Visitation will be Monday, August 14th from 9:30 to 10:30 am at St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Hospice of Dayton. www.hospiceofdayton.org. If unable to attend in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-Kettering.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



