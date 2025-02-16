Cassel, Elois



Elois O. Cassel, age 89, of Englewood, passed away on February 10, 2025. She was born to the late Earl and Bertha (Dowdell) Orth on December 20, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio. Elois worked for many years for Dayton Power & Light, where she met her husband. Later in life, she enjoyed being a sales associate at Rapp Jewelers in Englewood. She was a faithful woman being a long-time member of Salem Church of the Brethren, even singing in the choir on Sundays. Above all, she loved her family. Elois is survived by her Daughters: Tonya (Tony) Gebhart and Shelley (Darryl) Swafford; Granddaughters: Logan (Tyler), Kinsey (Derek), and Hope; along with numerous other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 58 years: Ralph "Lowell" Cassel; and Siblings: Earl Orth Jr, Richard Orth, and Betty Beck. Services will be held at 12:00 pm, on Monday, February 17, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood) Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery (Englewood, Ohio) The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 am until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made to Salem Church of the Brethren (6037 Phillipsburg Union Rd, Englewood, Oh 45322) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.



