CASSADY, Shelley, Ph.D



Age 74, passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital. She was born June 12, 1950 to the late Louis and Frances (Taylor) Lester, in Decorah, Iowa. Shelley met her best friend and now late husband, Timothy Cassady, PhD., in 1980, while both were earning their doctorates at Iowa State University. They married on August 14, 1982 in Ames, Iowa. Shelley earned her doctorate in higher education administration. She retired as Regional Director of Career Services and Professional Development of Miami University after 38 years of service. Shelley was active politically and participated in several professional organizations and community groups. She loved all animals, especially horses and elephants, but most of all, her cat Toby. She was a generous donor to the Princeton Road Animal Friends Humane Society and other charitable organizations. Shelley is survived by her son, Ryan Cassady, her granddaughter, Caroline Jane Cassady, sisters-in-law Kathleen Cassady, Margaret (Paul Burgay) Cassady, and Frances (Terry) Feehan; as well as many extended family members and friends. Visitation is at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a celebration of Shelley's life at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Shelley's name to the Princeton Road Animal Friends Humane Society (www.animalfriendshs.org), Hamilton Open Door Food Pantry (www.opendoorfoodpantry.org), or Fairfield Shared Harvest Food Bank (www.sharedharvest.org). Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



