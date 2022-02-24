CASCARDO, Adolph N. "Al"



Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Al was the Owner and Salesman for ANC Home Products. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran



during the Vietnam War and



attended Christian Life Center. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Raphael and Carmela Cascardo and sister, Joann Lauricello. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Heather R. Austin and Branden Uhrig; son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Mechelle Cascardo; grandchildren, Shaun and Katie Cascardo, Alec Cascardo, Natalie and fiancé Jared Wamsley, and Abbi Austin; niece, Jessica Lauricello Mills; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11:30 AM, Monday, February 28, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. If desired,



memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Veterans



Hospital Hospice Unit in Al's memory.

