Carver, Donna

Donna Jean Carver, 82, of Springfield, passed away May 2, 2023 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born September 8, 1940 in Lancaster, Ohio. Donna was retired from Community Hospital where she had worked as an LPN. She enjoyed dollhouse miniatures, crafting, Bingo, Walmart, activities at the Senior Center, and most of all, spending time with her family. Survivors include two children, Teresa Craig (Kenny Neal) and Gerald Carver; her beloved dog and faithful companion, Buddy; grandchildren, Brandy, Misty, Dusty, Casey, Shannon, Shawn, Justin, and Jacob; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous friends, including special friends, Inge and Alex Fulks. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Jean (Eck) Winkle; father, Charles "Tuck" Tucker; daughter, Candy Karen Carver; and grandson, Jordan. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm Monday in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may visit with the family in the chapel from 2:00 until the services begin. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

