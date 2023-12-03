Carver, Charles L.



Charles L. Carver, age 91, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. He was born May 6, 1932 in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Lester and Lula (Watson) Carver. Charles graduated from Middletown High School. After graduation he served in the United States Air Force. Charles retired from Armco Steel after over 40 years of service.



Charles was a member of West Elkton Friends Meeting, and was very active in his church. After retirement Charles volunteered with the Red Cross, Middletown City Schools helping students learn to read and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He and his wife had a very active lifestyle as well, having lunch with friends, traveling, having Bible Study, and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Lester Carver; his parents, Clarence and Lula Lacy; wife, Wapella Carver, and brother James Lacey.







He is survived by his two sons, Kent (Vicki) Carver, Ed Carver; daughter, Karen (Roger) Back; granddaughter, Ryanne Carver; grandson, Joseph Carver; siblings, Jane (David) Nicholas and William (Bev) Carver, sisters-in-law Darlene (Larry) Adams and Corrine Lowman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.







A Graveside Service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, Ohio at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Elkton Friends Meeting PO BOX 27, West Elkton, OH, 45070. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com