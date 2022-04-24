

CARTMELL, Robert "Bob"





Robert Cartmell born January 26th 1935, Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 21st, 2022, at Kettering Hospital. He was preceded in death byparents Vernon and Mary. He was survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy, sons David (Marybeth) and Michael (Kymber), brother James(Carol), grandchildren Kristy (Timo) Acker and Jessica Cartmell, nephew Jeff (Sherry) Cartmell and niece Cindy (Jeff) Burns. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 27th at Westbrock Funeral Home 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, Ohio. Viewing will commence at 10AM, services at 11AM, burialimmediately following at David's Cemetery.