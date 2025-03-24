Carter, William Edward



William Edward Carter passed away on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the age of 83. William was a resident of Fairfield, Ohio, and leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and dedication to his family and country. William is survived by his loving companion, Roxanne Reed, and his children: Tanya Carter, Nicole (August) Grow, Steven (Meliha Hameed) Carter, and Christopher Carter. He was a proud grandfather to Brandon Carter, Cassey (Nicolo) Fedele, Amber (Marc) Arriola, Hart Grow, and Saleha Carter. William also cherished his role as a great-grandfather to Chloey Kline, Chayse Carter, and Harley Carter. He was the beloved brother of Grayson (Patty) Carter and a lifelong friend to Robert Chapman. A retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Air Force, William dedicated his life to serving his country. His military career spanned 26 years, and his devotion to duty and leadership left a lasting impact on all who served with him. His legacy of honor and courage will be remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues. A memorial service will be held at Journey Community Church, 6997 Hamilton Ave., North College Hill (45231) on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to Journey Community Church or Queen City Hospice.



Neidhard Young Funeral Home, Cincinnati, OH in charge of arrangements.





