Carter, Ronnie D.



Ronnie E. Carter, 87, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on June 5, 2023. He was born August 6, 1935 in Preble County, OH, the son of Arthur and Lillie (Leggett) Carter. He worked at AK Steel for 38 years and worked many years as a foreman. He also worked at Harbinson Walker for 17 years. He loved his family and enjoyed sports and travel.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Gault and brother, Rodney Carter.



Ronnie is survived by his wife of 69 years, Janice Carter; children, Ron (Kimberly) Carter, Joseph (Rebecca) Carter and Michelle (Rod) Anderson; grandchildren, Rachel Palmer, Jay Carter, Nicole Pittman, Brittany Byrum, Brandon Anderson, Benjamin Anderson, Brian Anderson and six great grandchildren.



Visitation will be 2-4 pm on Saturday,June 17, 2023 at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4pm with Conrad Flowers officiating. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

