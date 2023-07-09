Carter Sr., Paul J



Carter, Paul J Sr., 88 of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on July 6, 2023, at home in the care of Interim Hospice and surrounded by family members. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years Zelma; daughters Paula, Debra, Betty and son Paul Jr as well as stepson Perry (Kathy), sisters Phyllis Hall (Monty), Dorothy, Ruth, Jo and Shirley. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of the High Street Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 12th beginning at 10am in the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with services beginning 11am. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com