Carter, Norma Jean



Norma J. Carter, of Beavercreek, OH, departed this life on February 7, 2024, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Victor B. Carter, parents John and Mildred Hoschouer; her siblings Roland and Charles Hoschouer; and her sons Steven, Gary, and Jeffrey Carter. She is survived by their children Karen (David) Ball, Cynthia Carter, and Douglas (Belinda) Carter; grandchildren Matthew, Michael, and Justin Ball, and Andrew and Marissa Carter; and great grandchildren Carter, Halyn, and Declan Ball. Norma was a homemaker and avid gardener. She loved taking care of her family, traveling, bird watching, crafting and reading books. A private funeral service will be held.



