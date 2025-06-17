Carter, Michael G.



The family of Michael Geoffrey Carter is saddened to announce his passing on June 7, 2025 at the age of 77 at Mount Carmel East in Columbus Ohio.



Michael was born on January 9, 1948 to Lott S. Carter and Lucy Jane Carter (nee Spears) in Columbus Ohio.



He was an accomplished bass and keyboard player and initially honed his expertise on bass while a student at Howard University, playing with the Unifics (Court of Love), in Washington DC.



Michael played extensively in the entertainment capitals of the world with many top 40 R&B and Jazz Infusion artists, such as "Love Machine" in Europe, and "Con Func Shun", and "LTD" in Japan. He was featured along with his group "Buddha" In Ebony magazine in 1975 regarding premier overseas artists, and was known as the baddest bass player in Japan. He toured the U.S. and Canada and played extensively at the entertainment capitals of the world.



Michael was also a studio musician and recorded with Vince Andrews, the noted saxophone player on his CD "Let the Children Play". As a studio bassist he also recorded with Roger Troutman and the Ohio Players. Michael wrote a song, "Now is the Time", which was featured on the Ohio Players "Graduation" album. His musical influences included Quincy Jones, Earth Wind & Fire, George Duke, Al Jarreau, Phil Perry, and many other artists.



He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Peter. He is survived by his sister, Jane; brother, Terrell (Renee); nieces, Sanyu and Kanule (Trenton), as well as beloved great nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.



A private service was held on Tuesday June 10, 2025.



Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East, Columbus, Ohio.



