CARTER, Dorothy M. "Dottie"



76, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen on Friday morning, October 22, 2021. She was born in Springfield on December 6, 1944, the daughter of the late Edward Franklin and Dorothy Jane (Jenkins) Strome. Dottie loved to read, especially science fiction, and researching family genealogy. She will be remembered as a loving caretaker who helped raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many neighborhood kids. She is survived by her son, Patrick Sean Carter; grandchildren, Amanda (Wayne) Harris, Heather (Walter) Glowicki, Darien Carter, and



Samantha Carter; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Gleason, Emily and Charlotte Glowicki, and Lillian Harris. Also surviving are brothers, Darrell (Martha) Strome and Larry Strome;



sister-in-law, Mae Hansford; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Tona Carter; son, Matthew A. Carter; and brothers, Orville and



Clarence Strome. A service in celebration of Dottie's life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021. in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.



Memories and condolences may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



