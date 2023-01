CARRIS, Anna



Age 90, of Middletown, passed at her residence on Monday, January 2, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. if desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.



Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at



www.herr-riggs.com