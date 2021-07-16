CARR, Stephen Miles
Stephen Miles Carr, of Overland Park, KS, passed away at home on July 9, surrounded by family. He is survived by wife, Katherine Thurston Carr, by children and grandchildren, by his brother Thomas A. Carr, sister Elizabeth Carr, and nephew.
Steve's accomplishments are myriad and varied. Stories about his education and profession, his involvement in local and
national numismatic clubs, his awards and publications can be found at
www.overlandparkchapel.com/obituary/Stephen-Carr
Steve will be missed by many, and for many reasons. He loved us, inspired us, taught us.
He was our friend, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather: the hardest roles to quantify and the roles that come together to make a great life. Steve felt, in the end, that he had lived a great life.
Steve will be remembered Sat., July 17, at the Overland Park Funeral Chapel. Visitation 9:30 am, services at 10:00. Steve's ashes will be scattered privately. In lieu of flowers, consider a tribute gift to the Joslin Diabetes https://giving.joslin.org/site/Donation2?df_id=3500andmfc_pref=Tand3500.donation=
