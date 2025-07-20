Carr, Nancy Lynn

Carr (Harris), Nancy Lynn



age 93, departed this life on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM - 12 PM. Service to follow 12 PM, Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 W. Third St. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com