Carpenter, Zella E.



Zella E. Carpenter age 96 passed away Monday December 2, 2024. She was born November 15, 1928 in London, KY to the late James and Ida (Nickelson) Rudder. She is survived by three children Jim (Patricia) Crook, Middletown, OH, Mike (Susan) Carpenter, Independence, IN, Terri (Claude) Angel, Hamilton, Ohio; five grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and was also survived by many other family and friends. Zella was preceded in death her parents, first husband Gordon Crook on November 1, 1969, second husband Al Carpenter on April 27, 2023, son Robert C. "Hippie" Crook and five siblings. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Friday December 6, 2024 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Rick Rhodus officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com