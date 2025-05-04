Carpenter, Verda G. "Carp"



age 98, of Kettering, OH, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 2, 2025, under care at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 5, 1926 in Mckee, KY to the late William Flannery and Lula Ethel (Cole) Carpenter. Following the passing of his father at the age of 9, he exemplified what it meant to be a patriarch of the family,. Verda earned his GED after leaving the 8th grade to help take care of his family. He honorably served his country in the Army during WWII. Following his time with the Army Verda became the first nationally certified mechanic in Dayton. His final work years were managing automotive service centers for BP/ProCare. Verda was a member of First Baptist Church of Kettering since its inception in 1957 until his death, where he was instrumental as a deacon and chairman of the finance committee. His compelling personality and intelligence will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his wife of 75 Years, Jane Carpenter; and brother William D. Carpenter. Verda is survived by his sons, Robert "Mike" (Michelle nee Robb) and; Martin "Marty" (Shannon nee Tyler) Carpenter; daughter, Melinda "Mindy" (Michael) Thompson; eight grandchildren, Aaron (Nichole) Carpenter, Sarah (Metatron) Gravity, Tyler Carpenter, Cameron Carpenter, Tristan Carpenter, Michaela (Dean) Hewines, Mackenna Thompson, and Mekenzie Thomspon; seven great-grandchildren, William, Alayna and Wesley Carpenter; Apollo, Orion, Peace, and Phoenix Gravity; sisters, Allie (Darrel) Sexton and Ada (Bill) Ballard; and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Rd, Kettering, Ohio on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, from 4pm to 7pm. Verda will be buried next to his loving wife in Annville, KY where a visitation will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral services to follow on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 1pm at Lakes Funeral Home, 1181 Main Street, McKee, Kentucky 40447. A burial and graveside service will be held at Medlock/Annville Cemetery, Annville, Kentucky 40402. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Soundside Church https://soundside.church/give. To leave condolences please visit www.Routsong.com.



