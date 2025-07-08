Carpenter, Sharon

Carpenter (Koogler), Sharon L.



Sharon Carpenter of Sandusky, OH (formerly of Dayton) passed away on Monday June 23 after a short illness.



She was born June 21, 1944, to the last Richard and Alice Koogler, she graduated in 1962 from Beavercreek High School. She was a retiree from the U.S. Postal Service.



Beside her parents she was proceeded in death by a brother-n-law Harold McGrew.



She is survived by her daughter Linda (Frank) Chirco of Dayton, her sons Kenneth (Terri) Carpenter of Sandusky and Richard (Lori) Carpenter of Proctorville, her brother Richard Koogler of Iowa, and sister Sue Mcgrew of Dayton. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.



For her wishes there will be no services.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com