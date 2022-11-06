CARPENTER, Mary

CARPENTER (Thorpe), Mary Maxine



Age 95, of Kettering, completed her journey with us November 3, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Mary hailed from Glomawr, Kentucky, born to coal miner father Elbert Thorpe and mother Susie Strong Thorpe. She was preceded in death by loving sisters Dovie, Mildred, Verda, Jackie, Sue and brother Jim. She is survived by son George Carpenter (Pamela) of Kettering, daughter Carolyn Burneka (Joe) of Oakwood, sister Joetta Newland of Florida, grandsons Scott Carpenter (Cherrie), Jason Vitale (Marifi), Tony Vitale (Tabata), and Nathan Garrett (Hannee), granddaughter Hannah Burneka, and great-granddaughters Sophia and Samantha Carpenter, Penelope Vitale, and Asling Garrett along with an adoring extended family including very special friend and care provider Nora Pierce. Mary worked for General Motors Delco division for 33 years and then enjoyed many years of retirement tending to her home and visiting with her family, sharing her love with a succession of feline companions, and in treasured fellowship with her church family. In good times and bad, her love of the Lord never faltered. The family will receive guests for visitation at the Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, on Thursday November 10th from 10 AM until the funeral service at 12 noon, the Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Ohio's Hospice or a no-kill animal shelter of your choice. Messages of condolence may be directed to Mary's page at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com