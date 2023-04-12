Carpenter, LeRoy



LeRoy Carpenter, Jr. age 72, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Grandview Hospital. He was born in Sumter, South Carolina, the son of LeRoy and Betty (Borroughs) Carpenter.



In addition to his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by his brother: Johnnie Carpenter and a grandson: Erick Carpenter.



He is survived by his wife, Sherri (Channels) Carpenter; children: Jason Allen; LaChana Allen, both of Huber Heights; Erica (Katrina) Smith and LeRoy Carpenter III, all of MI; Alexandra Carpenter of Akron and Adam Carpenter of Dayton; 13 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



LeRoy proudly served in the USAF, retiring as a MSgt. He was the NCOIC of the non-destructive inspections laboratory at Wright Patterson AFB for a total of 36 years of service to the Air Force.



Memorial service will be held with Military Honors, 11:30 AM Tuesday, April 18th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Gathering for friends and family will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



