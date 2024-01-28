Carpenter, Lela

Carpenter (Day), Lela D



Lela "Doris" Carpenter, a resident of Miamisburg, Ohio, peacefully departed this world on January 24, 2024, at the age of 89. She was lovingly surrounded by family at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton leading up to and on the day of her journey to be with the Lord. Born on April 29,1934, in Hulen, Kentucky, she was the child of Cecil Isaac and Oxie Mary Lee (Middleton) Day and shared her childhood with two beloved brothers. She is survived by her son, Tim (Jo) Carpenter of Beavercreek, Ohio, and daughters Ercel (Tom) Trochelman and Beverly "Janie" (Chris) Herron of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Susan (Todd) Kaiser of Greenville, Ohio; a sister-in-law; Christine Day of Hamilton, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Floyd Carpenter; her brother and sister-in-law, Samuel Duane Day, and Doris Day; her brother, James Clinton Day; a son-in-law, Danny White; a grandchild, Marcus White and one great-grandchild, Rayna Danielle White. In 1953, she married the love of her life, Floyd Carpenter. Their love story was one of devotion and mutual respect, lasting nearly 69 years until Floyd's passing in 2023. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday January 29, 2024, at the Lighthouse Indian Springs Church, 2630 Hamilton-Mason Road, where the funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., officiated by the pastor and Doris' nephew, Rev. Cecil Day. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton at www.ohioshospice.org/give. Our gratitude for their exceptional services and compassionate care for our parents throughout the past year is immeasurable. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown is serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.



