CARPENTER, Conrad "Connie"



Passed away on February 7, 2023, at the age of 85. He was born on March 21, 1937, in Springfield, Illinois, and moved to Hamilton, Ohio, at an early age. He attended Liberty Elementary and graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School in 1955. After high school, he worked at Fernald, a nuclear weapons plant, while completing his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration at The University of Cincinnati in 1969. Upon graduation, he worked in Metal Products, a division of AK Steel, as well as other various jobs at AK Steel, until his retirement in 1995. Connie married his beloved wife, Marie, in 1969, in Cincinnati, Ohio. They were happily married for 53 years. Connie enjoyed spending part of 70 summers in Haliburton, Ontario, Canada, fishing and visiting with his family and Canadian friends. He loved the crystal-clear lakes and beautiful scenery. He also enjoyed harness racing for many years. Connie is survived by his wife, Marie Annette (Rutenschroer) Carpenter; his children, Christopher (Stephanie) Carpenter, Jill (Joshua) Rodman, Anne (David) Watts; grandchildren, Kylie, Kara, Ian, Alyssa, Ava, Dawson, Carly, Jasper; and his loving brother, Don. Connie was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mabel (Strouse) Carpenter; his brothers, Robert and Ken; and his sister, Mary. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Reverend Jeffrey Motter officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati, followed by a Celebration of Life lunch at The Farm in Cincinnati at 2:00 p.m. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com