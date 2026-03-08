Carolyn Weiss

Weiss, Carolyn R.
Carolyn Rose Weiss, 81, of Miamisburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Visitation will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.
Funeral Home Information
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH
45342