Carolyn Stroud

Stroud, Carolyn



born on August 12, 1947, to the late James B. Stroud and Grace L. Stroud, entered into eternal rest and went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 3, 2026.



She was preceded in death by her sisters Pamela Stroud, Dorothy Stroud, Lurline "Rene'e" Stroud, Betty Baxter, and Irene Stroud-Johnson; her brothers William Stroud and James Stroud; and her granddaughter Michelle Auster.



Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter, Chantay (Michael) Auster; her grandchildren Keith Stroud, Tayshawnna Auster, Tiana Auster, Michael Auster, and Tyesha Auster. She is also lovingly remembered by seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.



Her memory will continue to be cherished by her brothers Raymond Stroud, Richard Stroud, and Brian Stroud, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and dear friends.



Carolyn will be remembered for her strength, love, and the lasting impact she made on all who knew her.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



