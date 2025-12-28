Carolyn Shay

Shay (Hook), Carolyn A.



Shay, Carolyn A., 91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Monday, December 22, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Carolyn was born June 19, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Alphonse and Margaret (Elfner) Hook. She was a proud graduate of Catholic Central class of 1952. Following high school, she worked as a personal assistant and secretary at Crowell Collier and later at Robbins and Myers. In February 1958, she married the love of her life, Robert D. Shay. Together they shared 57 years of marriage, building a life centered on faith, family, and service. As a devoted military spouse, Carolyn supported her family with strength and grace through the many demands of military life. Once her family began, Carolyn chose to dedicate herself fully to raising her children, a role she cherished above all else. She was a loving mother of four, a proud grandmother of three, and a delighted great-grandmother of two. Carolyn's faith was central to her life. She was a dedicated member and longtime volunteer at St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she generously gave her time and talents in service to her parish community. She was also a volunteer at Mercy Medical Center for more than 25 years, offering compassion and kindness to patients, families, and staff alike. Survivors include her three children, Col. John (Meg) Shay, Karen (Dave) Holly and Angela McCreight (Mark Hobson); three grandchildren, Molly (Brian) Melchi, Christopher and David McCreight; two great grandchildren, Morgan and Evan Melchi; two siblings, Charlene Tosi and Terry Hook; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2015; daughter, Lisa; and two grandchildren, Austin and Grayson Holly. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery on January 5 at 11:00 a.m. Carolyn will be remembered for her quiet strength, generous heart, unwavering devotion to her family, deep faith, and lifelong commitment to helping others. Her legacy of love and service will continue to live on through all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Glen for their kind and compassionate care.



